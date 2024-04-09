VIDEO: Dan Hooker reveals hilarious, but justifiable, reason for hatred of Edson Barboza

Dan Hooker is a reasonable guy who likes to fight.

The perennial Lightweight contender has seen his fair share of ups and downs throughout his 10-year Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career. Upon Hooker’s return and ascent through the Lightweight ranks in June 2017, he rattled off four straight victories before he ran into the Brazilian striking sensation, Edson Barboza.

Unfortunately for New Zealand’s “Hangman,” Hooker’s momentum stopped at UFC on Fox 31 the following year, as Barboza battered him en route to a third round technical knockout in one of the greatest displays of toughness of the past decade. Although Barboza is now enjoying the latter portion of his career in the Featherweight division, Hooker is understandably open to a rematch.

“F—k Edson Barboza,” Hooker laughed on FREESTYLEBENDER. “If he ever wants to fight again, I’ll kick his f—kin’ chin off. F—k your face.

“Hey, if you want to come back to Lightweight, I will f—kin’ knock your teeth out, bro,” he added. “I hate him — because he beat the s—t out of me (laughs). Bro, I’m prepared to fight somebody if they looked at me funny. That guy actually beat the s—t out of me. Of course, I’m upset about it.”

Hooker vs. Barboza 2 is a rematch we’ll likely never get, especially as both continue their resurgent ways, riding two-fight-winning streaks. Barboza, 38, will next battle Lerone Murphy in UFC Vegas 92’s main event next month (Sat., May 18, 2024). Hooker, on the hand, is still awaiting his return after recovering from a re-broken arm ahead of his previously scheduled Bobby Green fight at UFC Austin in December 2024.