Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill staredown video from UFC 300 press conference

This weekend (Sat., April 13, 2024) at UFC 300, it’s history. The Light Heavyweight title is on the line in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. Headlining the event will be the recently minted champion, Alex Pereira, who seeks his first career title defense after a run in the Middleweight division that culminated with a short title reign. In his first title defense at 205 pounds, he’ll be challenged by the former champion, Jamahal Hill. The co-main event will see the Strawweight title on the line as reigning two-time champion, Zhang Weili, finally collides with her fellow countrywoman, Yan Xiaonan. Not only will the fight be the first between Chinese fighters in a UFC title fight, but it’s simply the first fight between Chinese fighters in the Octagon period.

Thos two title fights aren’t all on tap with high stakes. Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., April 11, 2024) pre-fight press conference was the pair of bad motherf—kers, the Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion, Justin Gaethje, and the former Featherweight champion, Max Holloway. Gaethje’s crown will be on the line in the highly-anticipated Lightweight affair.

Before Gaethje vs. Holloway, another pivotal Lightweight battle will go down when former champion, Charles Oliveira, returns and looks to stop the momentum of surging contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

Opening the main card of UFC 300 will be a prospect highlight, featuring the undefeated 5-0 potential superstar wrestler, Bo Nickal, as he takes on Cody Brundage at Middleweight.

