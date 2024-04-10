 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: UFC 300’s Alex Pereira absolutely smashes Francis Ngannou’s punch-power record

If you’ve been watching mixed martial arts (MMA) for the past five years, you’re surely aware that Francis Ngannou punches as hard as a Ford Escort going as fast as it can.

That’s what Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO, Dana White, had us believe, anyway. Sorry, Joe Pyfer.

However, that’s all irrelevant now, as UFC Light Heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, has smashed Ngannou’s previous punch-power machine record of 129,000. Pereira, 36, scored 191,796 when he hit the machine with one of his patented hooks during UFC 300 fight week.

Pereira will be the last fighter to make the walk on the historic evening of action when he aims to defend a UFC title for the first time successfully. Standing in “Poatan’s” way will be the former champion, Jamahal Hill.

A former Middleweight titleholder, Pereira lost that title in his first defense against his longtime rival, Israel Adesanya, at UFC 287 in April 2023 (watch highlights). Only three years into his UFC career (6-1 in UFC, 9-2 overall), Pereira is the quickest fighter to achieve dual-division champion status.

