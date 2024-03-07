Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera staredown video from UFC 299 press conference

This weekend (Sat., March 9, 2024) at UFC 299, the Bantamweight title is on the line in Miami, Florida at the Kaseya Center. Headlining the event will be the recently-minted champion, Sean O’Malley, who seeks redemption in his first title defense against his past rival and the No. 5-ranked contender, Marlon “Chito” Vera. The co-main event will see top Lightweight contenders collide as former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, will look to halt the momentum of the rising Frenchman, Benoit Saint Denis, who has been flawless inside the Octagon. A win for Poirier would get him back in the win column after a Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title setback in his rematch with Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 this past August 2023 (watch highlights).

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., March 7, 2024) pre-fight press conference was the pair of Welterweight contenders, the always entertaining, Kevin Holland, and the flashy UFC newcomer and 18-fight Bellator veteran, Michael “Venom” Page.

Before Holland vs. Page, another important Welterweight battle will go down when one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns, returns and looks to stop the momentum of surging Australian star, Jack Della Maddalena.

Opening the main card of UFC 299 will be another incredibly fun Bantamweight pairing as the former champion, Petr Yan, takes on China’s Song Yadong.

