 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Sound & Pound — Does a win at UFC Atlantic City secure a title shot for Erin Blanchfield or Manon Fiorot?

MMA Mania brings you Sound & Pound. An original podcast that features previews, recaps, lists, prospects, and a Q&A. Oh, and a cool movie club.

By Drake Riggs and Alexander Behunin
/ new

MMA Mania brings you Sound & Pound, an original podcast featuring previews, recaps, lists, prospects, and a Q&A. Oh, and a cool movie club. All brought to you by yours truly, Alex Behunin and Drake Riggs.

This week, we’ll recap UFC Vegas 89, RIZIN Landmark 9, and Deep Jewels 44, preview Atlantic City, and discuss everything in between. Watch it live at 3:00 P.M. EST every Tuesday or on replay in the player above on our YouTube channel.

LIVE! Stream UFC Atlantic City On ESPN+

FLYWEIGHT FISTICUFFS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 23, 2024, with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10-ranked Flyweight contender, Amanda Ribas, locking horns with former Strawweight queenpin, Rose Namajunas, in the five-round main event. In UFC Vegas 89’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, Karl Williams will tussle with Justin Tafa in a hard-hitting Heavyweight showdown.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Atlantic City news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania