BROADENED HORIZIN: Buakaw, Keita Nakamura, and Igor Tanabe

On this installment of the BROADENED HORIZIN, we’ll be joined by three first-time guests all competing at RIZIN Landmark 9 this weekend (Sat., March 23, 2024).

First, we have one-half of the evening’s main event, Keita Nakamura, who returns to Lightweight to try and upset the RIZIN champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.

Following “K-Taro” will be the Welterweight submission machine, the rising undefeated 5-0 prospect, Igor Tanabe, who faces Kiichi Kunimoto.

Last but not least, it’s the living Muay Thai legend, Buakaw Bachamek, who became a late addition to the card for a kickboxing match with Minoru Kimura.

