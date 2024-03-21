 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BROADENED HORIZIN: Buakaw, Keita Nakamura, and Igor Tanabe

BROADENED HORIZIN brings you discussion with your favorite Japanese and RIZIN personalities… in English!

By Drake Riggs
/ new

On this installment of the BROADENED HORIZIN, we’ll be joined by three first-time guests all competing at RIZIN Landmark 9 this weekend (Sat., March 23, 2024).

First, we have one-half of the evening’s main event, Keita Nakamura, who returns to Lightweight to try and upset the RIZIN champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.

Following “K-Taro” will be the Welterweight submission machine, the rising undefeated 5-0 prospect, Igor Tanabe, who faces Kiichi Kunimoto.

Last but not least, it’s the living Muay Thai legend, Buakaw Bachamek, who became a late addition to the card for a kickboxing match with Minoru Kimura.

Thanks, as always, to our great guests for chatting and everyone who supports the show. Whether you’ve been watching on MMA Mania, YouTube, or listening on Spotify, and don’t forget to hit like and share if you enjoy.

Watch the full episode in the video embedded above, or listen to it on Spotify.

BROADENED HORIZIN Ep. 37 AUDIO - 以下の日本語版:

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania