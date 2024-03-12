VIDEO: Sound & Pound — Who was the biggest winner from UFC 299?

MMA Mania brings you Sound & Pound. An original podcast that features previews, recaps, lists, prospects, and a Q&A. Oh, and a cool movie club. All brought to you by yours truly, Alex Behunin and Drake Riggs.
This week Alex is on vacation so he’ll be replaced by Sherdog’s Patrick Auger as we recap UFC 299, preview UFC Vegas 88, and discuss everything in between. Watch it live at 3:00 P.M. EST every Tuesday, or on replay, in the player above on our YouTube channel.
HEAVYWEIGHT HOEDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 16, 2024, with a titanic tilt between Australian power puncher and master of the Shoey, Tai Tuivasa (14-6), and longtime 265-pound keeper of gates, Marcin Tybura (24-8), across five rounds of heavyweight action. In UFC Vegas 88’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, Tar Heel “Butcher” Bryan Battle (10-2) looks to win his third straight at the expense of Congo “Ninja” Ange Loosa (10-3) in a high-stakes Welterweight scrap.
