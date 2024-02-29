Video: Jake Paul leaks Sean Strickland DMs after ‘making up excuses’ for spar decline: ‘He needs a hug’

Jake Paul on Sean Strickland: I feel bad for the guy. I see a very insecure, lost, wannabe, like alpha male, that's hiding behind the tough man complex. He needs a hug. Full podcast here: https://t.co/6G5aoU8k1f pic.twitter.com/ZNWoaQTGu3

Jake Paul isn’t afraid to poke the bear.

Believe it or not, Paul and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, don’t like each other. After Strickland’s recent sparring beatdown of the influencer, Sneako, “Tarzan” was on the receiving end of a Paul callout.

According to Strickland, he was down for the offer and invitation from “The Problem Child” until UFC ultimately prevented it. However, there’s no logic to the claims believes Paul, and he’s now exposed holes in the subject as can be seen in the embedded player above.

“The guy seems to be having some sort of quarter-life crisis there,” Paul said on BS w/ Jake Paul. “Just spazzing out on everyone, trying to beat up some influencers and such.

“It’s a typical story of these UFC guys who call me out and then go quiet,” he continued. “I said I’ll send you the P.J. (private jet), I’ve got DMs, I’ll put the DMs up on the screen. I said, ‘I’ll send you the P.J., let me know where we can spar for a $1 million.’ Then all the sudden it’s, ‘Oh, I would get sued by the UFC if I sparred Jake.’ But you just sparred Sneako. You could spar anyone. Contractually in your UFC contract that has nothing to do with — it says nothing about sparring.”

While Paul highlights the issues with Strickland’s counters to his proposal, he’s currently in the middle of a fight week as he’ll return to action against Ryan Bourland for his 10th professional boxing match (8-1) in Puerto Rico this weekend (Sat., March 2, 2024). Ultimately, Paul wants to help the former UFC champ with a kind gesture.

“If you spar an influencer then all the sudden when I challenge you and want to send you a private jet, he’s making up excuses, saying he’s gonna get sued by people, spazzing on MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) for no reason,” Paul said. “The guy just is — and even Dana White. A lot of people — I disagree with Dana a lot on many, many things, but we agree on also a lot of things and even Dana himself said, ‘You can’t put Sean Strickland around any human being.’

“So, I feel bad for the guy,” he continued. “I see a very insecure lost wannabe alpha male that’s hiding behind a tough man complex. He needs a hug.”

