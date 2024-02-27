VIDEO: Sound & Pound — Who won the past weekend?

MMA Mania brings you Sound & Pound. An original podcast that features previews, recaps, lists, prospects, and a Q&A. Oh, and a cool movie club. All brought to you by yours truly, Alex Behunin and Drake Riggs.

This week reflects on UFC Mexico, PFL vs. Bellator, RIZIN Landmark 8, previews UFC Vegas 87 and ONE 166, and everything in between. Watch it live at 3:00 P.M. EST every Tuesday, or on replay, in the player above on our YouTube channel.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 87 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 4 p.m. ET.

