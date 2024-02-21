Video: Merab Dvalishvili manhandles same influencer Sean Strickland punched out in sparring

Sneako can’t help but take a beating.

If getting absolutely throttled by former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, in sparring isn’t enough, go ahead and try to grapple top-ranked Bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili. That’s exactly what social media influencer, Sneako, recently attempted.

Although a bit more playful than Strickland, Dvalishvili had his way with the streamer and rag-dolled him at will before he sank in a rear-naked choke. The video of the brief exchange can be seen in the embedded player above.

One would have thought Sneako learned his lesson after the rough and questionable experience against Strickland, but he’s at least willing to make ... some sort of effort in trying against world-class competitors. I guess. We all have to start somewhere. I’m not so sure this is the best place, depending on your level of commitment.

Dvalishvili, 33, is fresh off yet another stellar victory that extended his winning streak to a Bantamweight division record 10 straight (17-4 overall). “The Machine” overcame some early adversity in his recent fight and scored a unanimous decision nod against the former two-division UFC champion, Henry Cejudo, at UFC 298 this past weekend (Feb. 17, 2024).

Coincidentally, Sneako might not end up being the last streamer or big-name social media figure that Dvalishvili gets his hands on. The Georgia native appears (finally) destined for his first career title shot, which could come opposite the current 135-pound champion, Sean O’Malley, if he successfully defends his title in his rematch with Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 299 next month (Sat., March 9, 2024).

It also might not, if O’Malley has his way.