BROADENED HORIZIN: RENA and Claire Lopez

RIZIN Fighting Federation’s 2024 calendar kicks off with RIZIN Landmark 8 in Saga, Japan this weekend (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024).

Two former opponents return to BROADENED HORIZIN for episode 36 as they prepare to move on with their careers and look to rebound off losses. Unfortunately for the promotion and one of the guests, the injury bug has attacked in full force.

Combate Global contender-turned-RIZIN combatant, Claire Lopez, returns to action after a tough loss to the champion, Seika Izawa, in July 2023. Lopez was originally scheduled to fight the former two-time champion and all-time great, Ayaka Hamasaki, until Hamasaki suffered a broken arm. She’ll now be replaced by Saori Oshima at RIZIN Landmark 8. Lopez appeared on the show before the opponent change.

One of RIZIN’s longest-tenured superstars, Rena Kubota, is also about to get back in the ring. Kubota, 32, last fought against Lopez when she suffered a third round kneebar loss in April 2023. The sensational striker has revamped her preparations for her camp against YuRi Shim at RIZIN Landmark 9 on March 23, 2024. Kubota has been training out of Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand ahead of the Kobe showdown.

