Video: Ilia Topuria snatches ‘old’ Alexander Volkanovski’s belt at UFC 298 press conference, security rushes to separate them

This weekend (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) at UFC 298, the Featherweight title is on the line in Anaheim, California at the Honda Center. Headlining the event will be the reigning champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who seeks his sixth successful defense against the No. 3-ranked contender, Ilia Topuria. The co-main event will see top Middleweight contenders collide as former champion, Robert Whittaker, will welcome one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, back to the Octagon for the first time since August 2022.

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., Feb. 15, 2024) pre-fight press conference was the pair of Welterweight contenders, the veteran, Geoff Neal, and undefeated 13-0, Ian Machado Garry. The match up is a rebooking of an originally scheduled UFC 292 contest this past August 2023.

Before Neal vs. Garry, a pivotal Bantamweight contender battle will go down when former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo, looks to rebound and snap the nine-fight winning streak of No. 2-ranked contender, Merab Dvalishvili.

Opening the main card of UFC 298 will be a fun stylistic clash at Middleweight when Anthony Hernandez takes on Roman Kopylov.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 298 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.