 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Ilia Topuria snatches ‘old’ Alexander Volkanovski’s belt at UFC 298 press conference, security rushes to separate them

By Drake Riggs
/ new

This weekend (Sat., Feb. 17, 2024) at UFC 298, the Featherweight title is on the line in Anaheim, California at the Honda Center. Headlining the event will be the reigning champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who seeks his sixth successful defense against the No. 3-ranked contender, Ilia Topuria. The co-main event will see top Middleweight contenders collide as former champion, Robert Whittaker, will welcome one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, back to the Octagon for the first time since August 2022.

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., Feb. 15, 2024) pre-fight press conference was the pair of Welterweight contenders, the veteran, Geoff Neal, and undefeated 13-0, Ian Machado Garry. The match up is a rebooking of an originally scheduled UFC 292 contest this past August 2023.

LIVE! Watch UFC 298 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Feb. 17, 2024, for the first time in more than two years with its latest pay-per-view (PPV) show. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Featherweight roost-ruler, Alexander Volkanovski, will defend his 145-pound strap against undefeated surging Spanish contender, Ilia Topuria. In addition, former Middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker, will finally square off with mercurial mauler, Paulo Costa, in UFC 298’s co-feature. UFC 298 will also feature the returns of Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Before Neal vs. Garry, a pivotal Bantamweight contender battle will go down when former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo, looks to rebound and snap the nine-fight winning streak of No. 2-ranked contender, Merab Dvalishvili.

Opening the main card of UFC 298 will be a fun stylistic clash at Middleweight when Anthony Hernandez takes on Roman Kopylov.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 298 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania