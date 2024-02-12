Video: $85K?! Bellator champ Johnny Eblen caught living it up on spendy shopping spree with OnlyFans model

Who said Bellator never paid well?

Johnny Eblen is arguably the best Middleweight on the planet and the Bellator champion is certainly living his best life as if that’s a fact. Just 12 days out from his big champion vs. champion clash with Professional Fighters League (PFL) Light Heavyweight titleholder, Impa Kasanganay, the undefeated 14-0 Eblen was seen going on a spendy $85,000 shopping spree with OnlyFans model, Jessenia Rebecca. The video courtesy of TMZ can be watched in the embedded player above.

No specifics were given in the video, but TMZ followed up with a report that states Eblen spent $30,000 at Alex The Jeweler’s shop, $25,000 at Dior, and another $30,000 at Louis Vuitton.

Eblen’s battle with Kasanganay will be his first under PFL’s umbrella when the pair collide in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next weekend (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024). He’s successfully defended his Middleweight crown twice thus far into his reign which began with a unanimous decision over mixed martial arts (MMA) legend, Gegard Mousasi, in June 2022.

After a strong third round technical knockout win over Fabian Edwards in his last fight, Eblen plans to continue the violence against the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight, Kasanganay.

“Violence, bro,” Eblen told The AllStar. “That’s all I can say (laughs). A beautiful picture of violence. I’m gonna be an artist. I’m gonna paint the canvas with his blood and I’m just gonna put it on him, man.

“I hope I can really showcase all the new stuff I’ve been working on,” he added. “I think it’s gonna be great. It’s gonna be really exciting and I think fans are gonna love it.”

