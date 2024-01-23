 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video Sound & Pound — Is middleweight the new light heavyweight?

MMA Mania brings you Sound & Pound. An original podcast that features previews, recaps, lists, prospects, and a Q&A. Oh, and a cool movie club.

By Drake Riggs and Alexander Behunin
MMA Mania brings you Sound & Pound. An original podcast that features previews, recaps, lists, prospects, and a Q&A. Oh, and a cool movie club. All brought to you by yours truly, Alex Behunin and Drake Riggs.

This week reflects on UFC 297, previewing ONE 165, and everything in between. Watch it live at 3:00 P.M. EST every Tuesday, or on replay, in the player above.

