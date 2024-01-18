Video: ‘To the death!’ Rowdy Toronto fan rushes UFC 297 press conference stage as Sean Strickland hypes crowd

Toronto, Ontario, Canada is hyped to have Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) back in town for UFC 297 this weekend (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024).

UFC 297 will be the first event hosted by the promotion in the city since UFC 231 in December 2018. In the main event, fans will be treated to an epic Middleweight title bout, pitting the champion, Sean Strickland, against the No. 2-ranked contender, Dricus Du Plessis. As an increasingly large superstar, Strickland has truly become a man of the people as further evidenced by the pre-fight press conference today (Thurs., Jan. 18, 2024).

While in the middle of hyping up the crowd after being asked if things are personal between himself and Du Plessis, Strickland was met face-to-face with a passionate fan. The comical encounter can be seen in the embedded player above.

“It was never f—king personal,” Strickland said. “You had the cuck, Sean O’Malley, say some stupid s—t [at the 2024 seasonal press conference] he knows nothing about. I go hard on everybody, you guys. You don’t think I deserve a little s—t, bro? I go hard on all you motherf—kers. Hey, I’m proud of the motherf—ker. You don’t see me lose character often. This motherf—ker got me there. F—kin’ A, let’s go.”

As soon as Strickland said ‘Let’s go,’ the fan did exactly that as security was seemingly asleep, which is particularly hilarious when considering who was on stage. It’s not like Strickland and Du Plessis already fought outside the Octagon or anything. Now, it’s “to the death,” says the champion.

“Hey, you guys,” Strickland started after the fan was restrained. “Real talk. Let’s go. F—king savage (points at fan). Real talk though, you guys. Me and Dricus, we’re gonna try to f—king kill each other for you guys. Dricus, can I get an agreement? To the f—king death? (shakes hand)

“Goddamn respect him for that,” he concluded.

