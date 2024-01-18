 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broken rib? PowerSlapper pretends to be real fighter, gets tuned up by UFC 297’s Sean Strickland | Video

By Drake Riggs
If you’re not an actual fighter and want to spar, Sean Strickland is the last person you should try your hand against. PowerSlap’s Coltin Cole recently found this out the hard way.

To Cole’s credit, he admitted to having some amateur fighting experience when asked by Strickland — the reigning and defending Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion — on a recent episode of PowerSlap: Road to the Title. Unfortunately for Cole, Strickland didn’t go easy on the slapper, as he historically hasn’t in sparring ... with anyone.

The video can be seen in the embedded player above.

The clash was just another day for Strickland, but for Cole, he noted shortly after the session that he started to notice a painful lump develop over his ribs. There’s no confirmation yet whether or not Cole’s rib was broken. However, he visibly struggled to move and was in pain sneezing.

As for Strickland, he’ll make his first career title defense against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 this weekend (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024). If Du Plessis wins, he’ll become the first UFC champion to hail from South Africa, extending his current win streak to nine (20-2).

Can’t wait.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off its 2024 pay-per-view (PPV) season on Sat., Jan. 20, 2024, with its inaugural pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Sean Strickland, will lock horns with newly-formed rival, Dricus Du Plessis. In UFC 297’s “no good” co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will lock horns for Amanda Nunes’ vacated Bantamweight belt. UFC 297 will also feature the returns of Neil Magny, Chris Curtis, Arnold Allen and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 297 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPNEWS at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

