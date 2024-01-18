Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis staredown video from UFC 297 press conference

This weekend (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at UFC 297, the Middleweight title is on the line in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena. Headlining the event will be the reigning champion, Sean Strickland, who seeks his first successful defense against the No. 2-ranked contender, Dricus Du Plessis. The co-main event will see another title on the line as the vacant woman’s Bantamweight title will find a new owner. The perennial Top-10 contender, Raquel Pennington, gets her second crack at gold when she looks to hand Mayra Bueno Silva her first loss at 135 pounds.

This one got a WHOLE lot more interesting! @RockyPMMA & @MayraSheetara battle it out for the vacant BW strap! #UFC297



[ SATURDAY | LIVE on PPV | Main 10pmET ] pic.twitter.com/2O8315uMiC — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 18, 2024

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., Jan. 18, 2023) pre-fight press conference was the pair of Welterweight contenders, the veteran, Neil Magny, looks to hand Canada’s Mike Mallott his first loss inside the Octagon.

Before Magny vs. Mallott, Middleweight sluggers collide when Strickland’s teammate, Chris Curtis, battles Marc-Andre Barriault. The fight will be Strickland and Curtis’ first time fighting on the same UFC card.

Opening the main card of UFC 297 will be a big-time match up at Featherweight as top contenders, Arnold Allen, and the unbeaten 17-0 Movsar Evloev clash.

