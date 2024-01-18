Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis staredown video from UFC 297 press conference

This weekend (Sat., Jan. 20, 2024) at UFC 297, the Middleweight title is on the line in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena. Headlining the event will be the reigning champion, Sean Strickland, who seeks his first successful defense against the No. 2-ranked contender, Dricus Du Plessis. The co-main event will see another title on the line as the vacant woman’s Bantamweight title will find a new owner. The perennial Top-10 contender, Raquel Pennington, gets her second crack at gold when she looks to hand Mayra Bueno Silva her first loss at 135 pounds.
This one got a WHOLE lot more interesting! @RockyPMMA & @MayraSheetara battle it out for the vacant BW strap! #UFC297— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 18, 2024
[ SATURDAY | LIVE on PPV | Main 10pmET ] pic.twitter.com/2O8315uMiC
Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., Jan. 18, 2023) pre-fight press conference was the pair of Welterweight contenders, the veteran, Neil Magny, looks to hand Canada’s Mike Mallott his first loss inside the Octagon.
Magny vs. Mallott pic.twitter.com/FEpCQYmyEh— MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 18, 2024
Before Magny vs. Mallott, Middleweight sluggers collide when Strickland’s teammate, Chris Curtis, battles Marc-Andre Barriault. The fight will be Strickland and Curtis’ first time fighting on the same UFC card.
Curtis vs. Barriault pic.twitter.com/kN2TzEgsVM— MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 18, 2024
Opening the main card of UFC 297 will be a big-time match up at Featherweight as top contenders, Arnold Allen, and the unbeaten 17-0 Movsar Evloev clash.
Allen vs. Evloev pic.twitter.com/Fgfq8pSLG4— MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 18, 2024
Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 297 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPNEWS at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).
To check out the latest and greatest UFC 297: “Strickland vs. Du Plessis” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.
