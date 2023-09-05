Live: Watch UFC 293 media day video stream from Australia | Adesanya vs. Strickland

Watch UFC 293 media day live in the embedded player above, starting at the top of the hour.
The fighter line up can be seen below.
- Israel Adesanya
- Sean Strickland
- Tai Tuivasa
- Alexander Volkov
- Justin Tafa
- Tyson Pedro
- Carlos Ulberg
- Jack Jenkins
- Jamie Mullarkey
- Mike “Blood Diamond” Mathetha
- Shane Young
- Kevin Jousset
Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickland” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.
