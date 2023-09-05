 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: Watch UFC 293 media day video stream from Australia | Adesanya vs. Strickland

By Drake Riggs
/ new

Watch UFC 293 media day live in the embedded player above, starting at the top of the hour.

The fighter line up can be seen below.

  • Israel Adesanya
  • Sean Strickland
  • Tai Tuivasa
  • Alexander Volkov
  • Justin Tafa
  • Tyson Pedro
  • Carlos Ulberg
  • Jack Jenkins
  • Jamie Mullarkey
  • Mike “Blood Diamond” Mathetha
  • Shane Young
  • Kevin Jousset

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickland” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania