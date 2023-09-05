Live: Watch UFC 293 media day video stream from Australia | Adesanya vs. Strickland

Watch UFC 293 media day live in the embedded player above, starting at the top of the hour.

The fighter line up can be seen below.

Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland

Tai Tuivasa

Alexander Volkov

Justin Tafa

Tyson Pedro

Carlos Ulberg

Jack Jenkins

Jamie Mullarkey

Mike “ Blood Diamond ” Mathetha

Shane Young

Kevin Jousset

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 293 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickland” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.