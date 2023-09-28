Video: Jones vs. Jones! Watch Craig Jones choke out Alex Jones on podcast

Alex Jones finally got his wish.

The infamous radio and podcast host, Jones, has made several memorable appearances online with his rather brash and often questionable opinions. One of Jones’ larger guest appearances took place on Joe Rogan’s Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Eddie Bravo in 2019, where the trio went on for nearly five hours, discussing an extremely varying range of topics.

At one point during the episode, Jones asked the world-famous Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) legend, Bravo, to choke him unconscious. To Jones’ displeasure, Bravo only jokingly squeezed him around the neck, but never applied enough pressure to put him out. Well, lucky for Jones, his latest BJJ buddy, Craig Jones, wasted no time on a recent edition of Jones’ InfoWars podcast as seen in the embedded video above.

Craig Jones choking the shit out of Alex Jones pic.twitter.com/uUp2uZEc2u — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) September 28, 2023

“Eddie Bravo wouldn’t do it, come choke me out,” Jones said. “Come on, come do it. Wide shot. Here we go. I’m a lights-out. Take a little snoozy.

“What? What did I just do?” he asked when awakening. “What was I just doing? Did I actually pass out? Huh? I did pass out? Did you really do it? What was I like when I came back?”

Jones — the grappler — is widely regarded as one of the best BJJ practitioners on the planet, winning multiple world championships and tournaments around the globe. Jones was rumored to be taking on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in an Israel-based match this past weekend (Sept. 21, 2023), but it never came to fruition for unknown reasons.