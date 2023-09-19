BROADENED HORIZIN: Todd Duffee, Ayaka Watanabe, and Machi Fukuda

RIZIN Fighting Federation is back with two consecutive weeks of action, starting with RIZIN 44 in the Saitama Super Arena this weekend (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023).

Not only is it his BROADENED HORIZIN debut as part of the episode 31 line up, but it will also be Todd Duffee’s promotional debut at RIZIN 44. The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hopeful will stand across from RIZIN staple, Tsuyoshi Sudario, in what will be a surefire banger. Duffee hasn’t fought in Japan since his 2010 encounter with Alistair Overeem at the Dynamite New Year’s Eve showcase. Duffee’s first fight after leaving UFC came in Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW) in a rematch with Phil De Fries this past February 2023. Unfortunately for the 37-year-old veteran, De Fries bested him via first round technical knockout, setting up this opportunity to rebound on the RIZIN stage.

Rising Atomweight stars, Ayaka Watanabe and Machi Fukuda, will take center stage the following weekend (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) when they collide at RIZIN Landmark 6 in Nagoya, Japan. Shooto champion, Watanabe, looks to continue with her statement-making performances and become the first fighter to defeat the 3-0 Fukuda.

Watch the full episode in the video embedded above or listen on Spotify.

BROADENED HORIZIN Ep. 31 AUDIO - 以下の日本語版: