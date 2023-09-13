Video: Kevin Holland gets heated with media after title talk — ‘Why are you guys so focused on the f—king belt?’

Kevin Holland doesn't care about the UFC championship belt and asks a reporter why he is so worried about it pic.twitter.com/Fl098DRZEf

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Kevin Holland isn’t looking to get involved in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contention anytime soon.

Texas’ Holland (25-9, 1 no contest) has put together an impressive two-fight winning streak since his last setback to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in December 2022 (watch highlights). “Trailblazer” can tack a third onto that stretch by taking out the rising contender, Jack Della Maddalena, at Noche UFC this weekend (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023).

A win would advance Holland through the Welterweight ranks towards a potential title shot down the line. The division currently awaits a seemingly prolonged title tilt between the champion, Leon Edwards, and one-time interim champion, Colby Covington. From Holland’s perspective, he couldn’t care less about the delay in the bout coming to fruition.

“It doesn’t really bother me, I’m not really the guy looking for a belt,” Holland said at Noche UFC media day. “I’m just looking to stay active. I’m looking to fight anybody and everybody, you know what I mean? I like how I get paid and the way that I get paid is to show up and win fights. I show up, win fights, do the contract, assassinate the person in front of me, collect my checks, go on to the next one. I just look forward to keep fighting. Fight as much as possible. I don’t concern myself with belts whatsoever. If guys are fighting for a title, they’re no longer in my vision anymore. My glasses can’t see them.”

The media in attendance at Noche UFC media day followed up on Holland’s dismissiveness of a title pursuit, resulting in an interesting exchange.

“Why are you guys so focused on the f—king belt all the time?” Holland retorted. “Excuse my language, but why are you so focused on the belt? I just told you I’m not worried about the belt then you go back and repeat ask me about the belt. I’m not worried about the belt. Why are you so worried about the belt? You don’t even fight for a living, why are you so worried about the belt? That’s the ultimate answer you need.

“Maybe I’m already getting pay-per-view points,” he concluded. “You don’t know, right? True.”

Holland’s last time out saw him defeat Michael Chiesa via a first round d’arce choke (watch highlights) at UFC 291 in July 2023.

