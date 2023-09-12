VIDEO: Bryce Mitchell begs for help from Arkansas faithful after ‘evil’ ex-girlfriend allegedly ravages precious fruit trees

It ain’t easy living that “Thug Nasty” life.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell, didn’t get the best of news during his current trip to Las Vegas. Mitchell, 28, revealed in a since-deleted social media post that his home in Searcy, Ark., allegedly came under attack from one of his old partners.

“So, I’m outta town for my fight and my coward ex-girlfriend came by my house and vandalized my house yesterday. She destroyed all of my fruit trees. Now, my ex-girlfriend runs a tattoo shop on Booth Street, and for the love of god, if you’re not evil and if you’re not a coward, don’t give her your business. The tattoo shop on Booth Street. The woman that runs that came by my place and destroyed all my fruit trees.

“I’ve been working on those trees for years and she came by last night and killed ‘em all. I’m making this post because this s—t is evil and I’m begging the community of Searcy to help me. Guys, I’m out of town and my animals and my wife is at home by herself. Please, I need my neighbors to help. This evil woman is going to come by. She’s threatened to kill my dogs. She’s threatened to kill me. She’s threatened to kill all my animals and I’m telling you, last night she came over and killed my trees.

“Now that my trees are gone, she’s gonna try to kill me. She’s gonna try to kill the dogs or she’s gonna try to kill Erin. For the love of god, can the people in Searcy please help me? And she runs a tattoo shop on Booth Street and that’s really all the information you need to know, but I’m telling you. This woman is evil and Searcy, I don’t even know how, but I need your help. I need your help, Searcy. Please. While I’m gone, this woman is going to try to burn down my s—t and I don’t know what else I can do about it. But my neighbors, please help me. Please.”