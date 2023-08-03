Video: Watch The Rock give UFC fighter a HOUSE — ‘Got your back, brother’

Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid. Keep your “My Reason” list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey. $7 bucks. I’ve been there… pic.twitter.com/rSyC7EiD5I

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken a page out of Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s book in his latest act of kindness.

After catching wind of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight prospect, Themba Gorimbo’s, hardships to reach the promotion, Johnson was moved by the story and took action. As a result, Zimbabwe’s Gorimbo now has his own home in Miami, Fla.

“Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA,” Johnson said in the embedded tweet above. “You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid. Keep your ‘My Reason’ list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey. $7 bucks. I’ve been there too. Got your back brother. Let’s get to work on that dream of becoming @ufc champion one day [flex emoji] Welcome home ~ DJ

“ps - enjoy your Cheetos & alligators [aligator emoji and crying laughing emoji],” he concluded.

Before Johnson took action with the gift, Gorimbo was living on a couch upstairs in his gym, MMA Masters. Despite reaching UFC, Gorimbo has remained focused on helping his people back in Zimbabwe. Thanks to Johnson, Gorimbo will now be able to speed up the aiding process he’s been working on.

“Because you got me this house, I was supposed to get a house to come here and stuff,” Gorimbo said. “The money I was going to use for the house, I’m going to build another borehole now in my village when I land in Africa. I’m going to build it because we need another one. So, I’m going to go build that one with the money that I was supposed to use for this and I really appreciate you.”

Th 34-year-old Gorimbo (11-4) has fought twice in UFC so far, going 1-1 and winning his last fight against Takashi Sato via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 73 in May 2023.