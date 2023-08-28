BROADENED HORIZIN: Patricky Pitbull, Megumi Fujii, Chihiro Suzuki, and Kanako Murata

Super RIZIN 2 left fans with several lasting memories this past month (July 30, 2023), but perhaps none were bigger than the epic upset knockout provided by Chihiro Suzuki over reigning multi-time Bellator Featherweight champion, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (watch highlights).

Suzuki joined us on the big 30th episode of BROADENED HORIZIN to celebrate and reflect on the win. Going forward, he hopes to get a rematch with the Bellator title on the line. In the meantime, another shot at RIZIN gold could be just what the doctor ordered as Pitbull recovers from a recent back surgery.

According to Pitbull’s older brother and former Bellator Lightweight kingpin, Patricky, he’s healing up fast and already getting back to physical activity. As for Patricky himself, his big third round technical knockout over current RIZIN champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza, advances him to the semifinals of the Bellator million-dollar championship Grand Prix. He’ll have to get through Alexander Shabliy to face either Usman Nurmagomeov or Brent Primus.

It wouldn’t be BROADENED HORIZIN 30 without the legendary Megumi Fujii. The iconic all-time great has recently helped launch the new all-women event series for Shooto, Shooto: Colors. Always passionate about her projects, Fujii also touched on the recent performances of her fellow legends, Satoko Shinashi and Hisae Watanabe.

Rounding out the guests on episode 30 is the returning Strawweight prospect, Kanako Murata. The former Invicta Fighting Championship championship is set to face Vanessa Demopoulos at UFC Vegas 80 on Oct. 7, 2023. Murata has been sidelined since June 2021 when she suffered a dislocated elbow in a second round technical knockout against Virna Jandiroba. Since then, Murata also suffered a tooth injury when taking a knee to the mouth in training. Murata detailed the struggles that came along with the recovery as well as the overall layoff time.

Thanks to everyone who has joined and supported us along the journey.

Watch the full episode in the video embedded above or listen on Spotify.

BROADENED HORIZIN Ep. 30 AUDIO - 以下の日本語版: