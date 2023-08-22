Video: Max Holloway and Korean Zombie meet in sandy Singapore staredown

Early Fight Week faceoff! @BlessedMMA and @KoreanZombieMMA have already met face to face ahead of #UFCSingapore this Saturday pic.twitter.com/0HL76XqPUX

Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung are nearly set to do battle.

The Featherweight division takes center stage when Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Kallang, Singapore this weekend (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023). The former champion, Holloway, looks to regain momentum and get back on a winning streak over his fellow fan-favorite opponent, Jung. For the South Korean legend, Jung, Holloway acts as his first opponent since suffering a tough fourth round technical knockout defeat against the current champion, Alexander Volkanosvki, at UFC 273 in April 2022 (watch highlights).

Holloway and Jung participated in their first staredown earlier today (Tues., Aug. 22, 2023), meeting on the sandy shores of Singapore as seen in the embedded video above. Neither man is a stranger to earning a “Fight of the Night” bonus and the Singapore faithful hope they get spoiled like the last time the promotion was in the country for UFC 275 in June 2022.

The full UFC Singapore line up can be seen below.

145 lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

205 lbs.: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze

135 lbs.: Fernie Garcia vs. Rinya Nakamura

125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

265 lbs.: Parker Porter vs. Junior Tafa

265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

135 lbs.: Garrett Armfield vs. Toshiomi Kazama

185 lbs.: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Chidi Njokuani

170 lbs.: Rolando Bedoya vs. Song Kenan

170 lbs.: Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich vs. Liang Na

145 lbs.: Jarno Errens vs. Seungwoo Choi

