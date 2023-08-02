Video: Claressa Shields proves ready for intergender showdown with sparring footage vs. men

‼️ Claressa Shields responds to Keith Thurman accepting her call-out by posting footage of her sparring with men: "I respect that my sparring partners help me prepare for my world title fights, but all of them will agree - ain’t no taking it easy." [ Claressa Shields] pic.twitter.com/mH6enQ8r20

Claressa Shields wants to make some more history.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing has beaten all comers in her 14-fight professional career. Last competing in June 2023 with a unanimous decision win over Maricela Cornejo, Shields, 28, has since expressed interest in boxing 32-fight veteran, Keith Thurman (30-1, 1 no contest).

“I’ll fight Thurman at 154lbs so serious,” Shields tweeted. “All the respect in the world to him too. I just think I can outbox him.”

Thurman has been somewhat reluctant on the matter, leading Shields to share footage of her sparring with men as seen in the embedded video above.

“Look, I can fight for any charity event, we can raise money and let you try to showcase your skills and talent,” Thurman told Sporting News (h/t talkSport). “I’d probably use my jab only. But at the end of the day, I don’t know why you wanna gun after me, I’ve heard you say my name so many times in the past, but this is not what boxing is to me.

“If the fans were actually interested in something like this, it’s not really in my heart, but for the people and for charity I would make something like that happen,” he continued. “I would wear bigger gloves, I would let her wear smaller gloves. I would let her wear headgear too. I don’t really wanna punch a girl in the face.”

Thurman, 34, has fought once since 2019 when he suffered his lone career defeat against Manny Pacquiao via split decision. Thurman last fought in Feb. 2022, earning a unanimous decision against Mario Barrios.