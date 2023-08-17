Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley staredown video from UFC 292 press conference

The war of words ends SATURDAY @funkmasterMMA vs @SugaSeanMMA for the world bantamweight title at #UFC292 !! [ Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/wE9PL5aRTn ] pic.twitter.com/zw0kIevci2

This weekend (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) at UFC 292, the sport’s arguably best division has its title on the line in a return to Boston, Massachusetts. Headlining the event will be the reigning Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, who seeks his fourth consecutive successful defense against top challenger, Sean O’Malley. The co-main event will see another title on the line as China’s Zhang Weili is back to defend her Strawweight throne opposite Brazilian bruiser, Amanda Lemos. The fight will be Zhang’s first of her second reign as a UFC champion in the 115-pound division.

The Strawweight title's on the line Saturday!!



Zhang Weili defends the throne against Amanda Lemos at #UFC292!



[ Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/wE9PL5aRTn ] pic.twitter.com/QD2aqz8jww — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2023

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., Aug. 17, 2023) pre-fight press conference was the pair of Welterweight contenders, the record-holder for UFC wins at 170 pounds, Neil Magny, and rising Irish superstar, Ian Machado Garry.

Before Magny vs. Garry, more Bantamweights will enter the Octagon when Mario Bautista collides with Da’Mon Blackshear. Originally, Bautista was set to face former champion, Cody Garbrandt, but “No Love” unfortunately suffered an injury, forcing him from the bout.

Opening the main card will be seasoned Bantamweight veterans and contenders, Marlon “Chito” Vera and Pedro Munhoz. This match up was also impacted by a change as Vera was originally slated to take on former two-division champion and recent title challenger, Henry Cejudo.

Closing out the preliminary portion of the card will be the returning former Middleweight champion, Chris Weidman, as he faces fellow veteran, Brad Tavares.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 292 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 292: “Sterling vs. O’Malley” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.