Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje staredown video from UFC 291 press conference

This weekend (Sat., July 29, 2023) at UFC 291, one of the greatest fights of all time gets a sequel with the revived Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title on the line in Salt Lake City, Utah. Headlining the event will be two of the Lightweight division’s best as former interim champions, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje, collide. The co-main event will see two former undisputed champions at Light Heavyweight and Middleweight meet when Jan Blachowicz looks to defend his turf against Alex Pereira. The bout will be Pereira’s first at 205 pounds inside the Octagon after last losing his 185-pound crown to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 in April 2023 (watch highlights).

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., July 27, 2023) pre-fight press conference was the pair of Welterweight contenders, the two-time title challenger, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, and the flashy Brazilian striker, Michel Pereira.

Before Thompson vs. Pereira, Lightweight entertainer, Tony Ferguson and Bobby “King” Green each seek returns to the win column in a “Fight of the Night” contender.

Opening the main card sees the return of The Ultimate Fighter 15 (TUF) winner, Michael Chiesa, as he takes on Kevin Holland in a Welterweight showdown.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 291 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

