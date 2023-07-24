BROADENED HORIZIN: AJ McKee, Seika Izawa, Danny Sabatello, and Lorenz Larkin

Super RIZIN 2 is set as both RIZIN and Bellator’s big event of the summer, taking place this weekend (Sat., July 29, 2023).

BROADENED HORIZIN is turning the page toward a big episode 30, but first, episode 29 delivers chats with four notable names about to get back in action.

Brash Bantamweight contender, Danny Sabatello, kicks off the line up as he gets ready to make his international debut. Standing in “The Italian Gangster’s” way will be fellow top contender, Magomed Magomedov, as both look to inch their way closer to a title shot. Sabatello shared his excitement about getting to fight in Japan, hopefully rematching Raufeon Stots at some point, and if there’s a line that can be crossed when trash-talking.

Returning to the program was none other than the best Atomweight on the planet, reigning RIZIN Super Atomweight and Deep Jewels Strawweight champion, Seika Izawa. “Starflower” is ready to defend her title against Claire Lopez and a win will make for a great present following her recent marriage and gym opening alongside her husband.

Surging Bellator Welterweight contender, Lorenz Larkin, will also return to Japan for his second appearance. This time, Larkin runs back his Oct. 2019 clash with former champion, Andrey Koreshkov. “The Monsoon” isn’t sure where a win would put him in the title race despite potentially extending his unbeaten streak to nine.

Closing things out will be the former Bellator Featherweight titleholder-turned-top Lightweight, AJ McKee. “The Mercenary” continues his rivalry with the Pitbull brothers as he looks to take out big brother, Patricky Freire, and move on in the Bellator Grand Prix.

Watch the full episode in the video embedded above or listen on Spotify.

