Video: UFC light heavyweight Tanner Boser buries ‘f—kface’ UFC sponsorship deals — ‘I don’t get a single penny’

Tanner Boser has no love for his UFC-given sponsors.

Ever since the now-expired UFC apparel deal with Reebok, sponsorships have been a problematic topic for mixed martial arts (MMA) athletes. Singular apparel deals were put in place to present a cleaner look for the UFC brand, removing the randomly placed logos commonly seen on every fighter’s shorts. In turn, that limited their earnings amounts by taking away said outside sponsorships.

UFC’s current apparel sponsor is Venum, which Boser, 31, has no issues with compared to others as stated in the embedded video above.

“I guess for sponsors [to thank] I have Venum, who actually gives me money, and not every f—kface company that puts their logo all over my s—t that I don’t get a single penny from like Crypto.com and all those other ones,” Boser told James Lynch. “[They] can go eat a f—king dick and ‘The Rock’s’ (Dwayne Johnson) shoes can go f—k themselves, too. So, thank you to Venum for actually paying me to wear their s—t.”

Boser returns to action at Light Heavyweight against Aleksa Camur at UFC Nashville on Aug. 5, 2023. The Canadian looks to get back in the win column after dropping down from Heavyweight his last time out and going 1-4 in his last five bouts (20-10-1 overall). Boser fought against Ion Cutelaba at UFC Kansas City in April 2023, suffering a first round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).

“Nope, he got me, man,” Boser responded when asked if he had any takeaways from the loss. “It only took a couple minutes. He hit me with a hard punch, I know how he set it up, I know what I did, I know what he did. But he just got me. There’s not a lot to learn, I don’t think, unfortunately.”