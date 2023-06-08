Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana staredown video from UFC 289 press conference

This weekend (Sat., June 10, 2023) at UFC 289, the arguably best female fighter of all time looks to defend one of her two UFC titles inside the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Headlining the event will be the women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, who attempts to defend her 135-pound title for the first time since Dec. 2019, facing Mexican knockout artist, Irene Aldana. The Lobo Gym staple intends on shocking the world just like her teammate, Alexa Grasso, did in March 2023 against Flyweight queenpin, Valentina Shevchenko. The co-main event will likely decide the next Lightweight title challenger as the former champion, Charles Oliveira, finally collides with red-hot top contender, Beneil Dariush.

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., June 8, 2023) pre-fight press conference was rising Canadian Welterweight prospect, Mike Malot, who seeks his fifth straight win by taking out Adam Fugitt.

Before Malott vs. Fugitt, Featherweight bangers, Dan Ige and Nate “The Train” Landwehr wage war in what has all the potential to be “Fight of the Night.”

Opening the main card will be another Canadian hopeful, Middleweight’s Marc Andre-Barriault, who looks to build off his big Julian Marquez technical knockout in March 2023 by taking out Eryk Anders.

