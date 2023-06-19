BROADENED HORIZIN: Kana Watanabe, Mizuki Inoue, and Trent Girdham

It’s RIZIN 43 fight week.

Taking place this weekend (Sat., June 24, 2023), RIZIN 43 plays host to a plethora of thrilling match ups on paper to continue the sizzling summer schedule. The promotion will team back up with Bellator for a collaborative effort next month (Sat., July 30, 2023) to provide Super RIZIN 2. On episode 28 of BROADENED HORIZIN, two fighters from each event joined the show along with a returning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) prospect.

It’s been three years since Mizuki Inoue last stepped foot in the Octagon, suffering a tough unanimous decision loss to the next Strawweight title challenger, Amanda Lemos. An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear led to Inoue’s absence, but she’s fully healed and officially set to return at UFC Vegas 79 on Sept. 23, 2023. Still just 28, the Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan native has already been competing professionally for one dozen years and wants to get back to her active ways.

Australia’s Trent Girdham returns to the RIZIN ring this weekend, facing Joji Goto in a mixed martial arts (MMA) clash. Girdham’s last appearance in the promotion was a quick and unlucky one, losing a kickboxing match to Genji Umeno in only 21 seconds when a leg kick dislocated his kneecap. The 25-year-old striker has already rebounded with an MMA win in Bali and seeks his first in RIZIN against Goto.

Returning home for a fight at Super RIZIN 2 will be the No. 3-ranked Bellator women’s Flyweight contender, Kana Watanabe, who faces Veta Arteaga. Watanabe looks to wash away the bad taste of a controversial April 2023 split decision loss to Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

Watch the full episode in the video embedded above or listen on Spotify.

