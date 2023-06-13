Video: Jorge Masvidal crashes Donald Trump’s post-arraignment bash in Little Havana - ‘Don’t fight him’

#BREAKING TRUMP stops in Little Havanna in Miami, rught after he left the courthouse for food.And orders food for the entire restaurant, and Jorge Masvidal greets him. pic.twitter.com/F3JYPtcrdz

Colby Covington won’t be happy to see this.

No one in mixed martial arts (MMA) makes their political stance quite as clear as the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion. However, Covington isn’t alone in expressing his support of former United States President, Donald Trump.

His most hated rival, Jorge Masvidal, also hasn’t been shy to rep the red.

Trump pleaded not guilty earlier today (Tues., June 13, 2023) in his federal court case that alleges he stored, “highly sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and lied and obstructed when federal officials tried to retrieve them,” according to The Washington Post.

The arraignment took place in Miami, Fla., and after its conclusion Trump visited a local restaurant in Little Havana, where he was greeted by Masvidal as seen in the embedded video above. The 45th U.S. President reportedly bought food for the entire restaurant and spoke about corruption and his charges before a group prayed over him.

BREAKING: MASVIDAL JUST SHOWED UP TO DEFEND TRUMP pic.twitter.com/jo1HSUr36J — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 13, 2023

“Where’s Jorge? Come on, Jorge. Let’s get a picture,” Trump said in the video. “Champ. Just don’t fight him.”

Masvidal retired from active MMA competition at the end of his last fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023. Taking place in his home of Miami, Masvidal suffered a fourth consecutive loss in the Octagon, dropping a unanimous decision.

And Trump was in attendance to support “Gamebred.”

Currently embroiled in a legal battle of his own with the aforementioned Covington, Masvidal lost his prior bout to his rival also by unanimous decision. A few weeks later, Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside of the Miami restaurant, Papi Steakhouse (watch bodycam video here).

The case is still ongoing.