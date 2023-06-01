Video: Renato Moicano clowns TUF 31 crybaby (and his three-legged dog): ‘He ain’t about the life’

Renato “Moicano” Carneiro has no remorse for Nate Jennerman.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is officially back. Season 31 of the longest-running mixed martial arts (MMA) television series aired its first episode earlier this week (Tues., May 30, 2023). Coached by top Lightweight superstars, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, eight Lightweights and eight Bantamweights will fight for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster spot.

Unfortunately for the aforementioned prospect, Jennerman, he suffered a historically quick nine-second knockout to former UFC fighter, Roosevelt Roberts, to kick off the season. The episode highlighted some of Jennerman’s backstory, showing his family and one particular moment of him sitting at the TUF house table looking at pictures. Watching along with the rest of the community, UFC Lightweight, Moicano, knew Jennerman’s fate as soon as he saw the tears flowing at the table.

“F—k, the guy’s crying on the first f—king episode, f—k you, my friend,” Moicano said on Twitch. “This guy’s gonna lose. One day without the family and the guy’s already crying? He ain’t about the life. First f—king day you’re crying? On a show on TV? Look his dog only has three legs, bro.”

Moicano never went through TUF to earn his shot in the promotion, but he’s seen his fair share of tough experiences. Most recently, Moicano took a short-notice five-round bout with former Lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, in March 2022, losing a one-sided unanimous decision that many believe should have been stopped. The Brazilian warrior battled until the final bell and seemingly even came alive in the final round. Moicano has since rebounded with an impressive first round rear naked choke of Brad Riddell in Nov. 2022 (watch highlights).

As for Jennerman, the TUF 31 contestant still can get back into the fold during the season should an injury or issue to another Lightweight occur.