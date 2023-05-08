Video: Hasbulla and friends arrested in Dagestan after ‘wedding celebration’ leads to traffic violations

Footage of Hasbulla and his entourage celebrating on the roads of Dagestan - an incident that led to their arrest MVD Dagestan pic.twitter.com/yEhq69Q6VF

Hasbulla Magomedov’s troubles continue.

The viral internet sensation has reportedly found himself and his friends in some legal trouble after a recent wedding celebration got out of hand. Hasbulla and his friends were reportedly arrested after getting a little careless on the road. The video of the incident and aftermath is embedded above.

“Police in Dagestan arrested him and some of his friends for violating traffic laws,” Reported MVD Dagestan (h/t Red Corner MMA). “According to Dagestan’s Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was arrested and charged with administrative violations. As Hasbulla and his crew claimed, ‘They were celebrating a friend’s wedding.’”

This incident comes shortly after Hasbulla, 20, recently found himself in hot water for sharing a video of himself abusing his pet cat. Hasbulla went on to defend his actions, stating that he loves his cat and that she “disobeyed” so he “scolded her a little” with “gentle” ear pulling.

Hasbulla rose to internet fame after re-enacting the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s, fight walkouts on TikTok as well as filming other types of mischievous videos. The internet star has since made friends with Khabib and various other big-name Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) stars, such as the current UFC Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, who he’s recently attended the fights of.

In late 2022, it was revealed that UFC and Hasbulla had reached some sort of deal to hire Hasbulla for what has since appeared just to be merchandise rights and things alike. The 3-foot-4 Dagestani initially teased fighting in the Octagon with his internet “rival,” Abdu Rozik, but nothing has come to fruition.