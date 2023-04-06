 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 staredown video from UFC 287 press conference

By Drake Riggs
This weekend (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287, two of the best strikers in mixed martial arts (MMA) collide for the second time (fourth overall), meeting in the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Headlining the event will be a rematch between the Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, and the man he dethroned to capture the title, all-time great Middleweight, Israel Adesanya. The pair had their first MMA encounter in Nov. 2022 at UFC 281, resulting in a fifth-round come-from-behind technical knockout win for “Poatan.” The co-main event of the evening will see a notable return, as Miami’s own Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal looks to snap a three-fight losing streak against Welterweight staple, Gilbert Burns.

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., April 6, 2023) pre-fight press conference was thrilling Bantamweight contenders, Rob Font and Adrian Yanez. Font, like Masvidal, intends on snapping a losing streak by halting the red-hot Yanez, who is undefeated in UFC and rides a nine-fight winning streak overall (five in UFC).

MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Miami, Fla., for the first time in almost 20 years on Sat., April 8, 2023, with a blockbuster Middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereira attempt his first successful title defense against former titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender, Israel Adesanya. In UFC 287’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Welterweight title challengers collide when No. 5-seeded contender, Gilbert Burns, battles Jorge Masvidal (No. 11).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Before Font and Yanez throwdown, the always entertaining Kevin Holland returns to try and take out Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Opening the main card will be the return of UFC’s all-time youngest fighter, Raul Rosas Jr., who made history in his promotional debut to close out 2022 at UFC 282. He faces Christian Rodriguez in what should be a good one.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 287 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 287: “Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

