Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 staredown video from UFC 287 press conference

This weekend (Sat., April 8, 2023) at UFC 287, two of the best strikers in mixed martial arts (MMA) collide for the second time (fourth overall), meeting in the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Headlining the event will be a rematch between the Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, and the man he dethroned to capture the title, all-time great Middleweight, Israel Adesanya. The pair had their first MMA encounter in Nov. 2022 at UFC 281, resulting in a fifth-round come-from-behind technical knockout win for “Poatan.” The co-main event of the evening will see a notable return, as Miami’s own Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal looks to snap a three-fight losing streak against Welterweight staple, Gilbert Burns.

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., April 6, 2023) pre-fight press conference was thrilling Bantamweight contenders, Rob Font and Adrian Yanez. Font, like Masvidal, intends on snapping a losing streak by halting the red-hot Yanez, who is undefeated in UFC and rides a nine-fight winning streak overall (five in UFC).

Before Font and Yanez throwdown, the always entertaining Kevin Holland returns to try and take out Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Opening the main card will be the return of UFC’s all-time youngest fighter, Raul Rosas Jr., who made history in his promotional debut to close out 2022 at UFC 282. He faces Christian Rodriguez in what should be a good one.

