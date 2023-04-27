Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold staredown video from BKFC 41 press conference

DENVER, CO. — This weekend (Sat., April 29, 2023) at BKFC 41, big names make their bare-knuckle boxing debuts inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Headlining the event will be the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, who recently ended a short-lived mixed martial arts (MMA) retirement. Standing in Rockhold’s way will be a fellow UFC veteran at Welterweight, “Platinum” Mike Perry, who looks to continue his unbeaten streak in the promotion. The co-main event of the evening also features a surprise pairing. Another former UFC champion will make their bare-knuckle debut when one-time Lightweight titlist, Eddie Alvarez, faces off with multi-time UFC Featherweight title challenger, Chad Mendes.

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., April 27, 2023) pre-fight press conference were Flyweight bruisers, promotional champion, Christine Ferea, and Bec Rodriguez. Rodriguez will intend on snapping a two-match losing skid by dethroning the champion.

Bec Rawlings and Christine Ferea face off at the presser. #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/ypARW52QDr — FITE (@FiteTV) April 27, 2023

Also in action will be the Heavyweights. Ben Rothwell goes toe-to-toe with Josh “Cuddly Bear” Copeland.

The big boys will rumble on Saturday when Ben Rothwell faces Josh Copeland. #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/X9j1VIekVW — FITE (@FiteTV) April 27, 2023

For the complete BKFC 41 fight card click here. For more BKFC news and notes go here.