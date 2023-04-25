BROADENED HORIZIN: Luiz ‘Killer’ Gustavo, Shinobu Ota, and Roque Martinez

RIZIN Fighting Federation ends the April 2023 mixed martial arts (MMA) calendar and starts May with a bang.

The promotion’s Landmark series returns this weekend (Sat., April 29, 2023) in Shibuya, Japan with RIZIN Landmark 5, featuring all three of BROADENED HORIZIN 26’s guests before RIZIN 42 next weekend (Sat., May 6, 2023) in Tokyo, Japan.

Kicking things off on this episode is the returning Heavyweight slugger, Roque Martinez. The Guam native returns to the RIZIN ring against Tsuyoshi Sudario after a brief stint with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Martinez, 37, has since gotten back in the win column with a first-round rear-naked choke submission against Yuichi Yokoyama in Nov. 2022.

Following Martinez is Olympic silver medalist wrestler, Shinobu Ota, who goes toe-to-toe with Kazuma Kuramoto, seeking his third career win. Both men favor their grappling abilities and are no strangers to each other, providing an intriguing new dynamic with the MMA rules in play. A bonafide competitor, Ota hopes to continue his evolution as a complete Bantamweight to watch out for.

Closing out the show is one of RIZIN’s most exciting fighters, Luiz “Killer” Gustavo. The Brazilian Wanderlei Silva protege got back in action in 2022 with two impressive finishes. Most recently, Gustavo halted the lengthy winning streak of Deep Lightweight champion, Juri Ohara, in just over 80 seconds by technical knockout. A win over Koji Takeda at RIZIN Landmark 5 could be just what is needed to get a shot at the champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.

Related Satoshi Sees Old BJJ Rival Charles Oliveira As Potential Future Money Fight

Watch the full episode in the video embedded above or you can listen on Spotify.

BROADENED HORIZIN Ep. 26 AUDIO - 以下の日本語版: