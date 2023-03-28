BROADENED HORIZIN: Mei Yamaguchi, Makoto Shinryu, and Claire Lopez

RIZIN kicks off 2023 in style on April 1, 2023, with RIZIN 41 before following up the action with RIZIN Landmark 5 on April 30.

Episode 25 of BROADENED HORIZIN split the guest list down the middle, featuring competitors from each upcoming event.

Ready to continue his incredible momentum for just 22 years old, Makoto “Shinryu” Takahashi is tasked with Daichi Kitakata at RIZIN 41 in a Flyweight contest. Shinryu (15-1-1) has gone unbeaten in nine bouts and looks to make a big impact in his third career RIZIN appearance against another veteran.

A matter of weeks later at RIZIN Landmark 5, France’s Claire Lopez will continue the friendliness between RIZIN and other mixed martial arts (MMA) promotions. Lopez will make her RIZIN debut after a run with Combate Global, facing Japanese superstar, Rena Kubota, in a 112-pound Catchweight affair. The opportunity is a big step forward for Lopez, who is trying to juggle a sustainable MMA career with being a mother.

Lastly, one of the bigger surprise signings thus far in 2023 was perennial ONE Championship 115-pound Atomweight contender, Mei Yamaguchi. The unfinishable “V.V” gets thrown right into the deep end for her return below 115-pound competition, taking on Kanna Asakura at RIZIN Landmark 5.

Watch the full episode in the video embedded above or you can listen on Spotify.

BROADENED HORIZIN Ep. 25 AUDIO - 以下の日本語版: