Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane staredown video from UFC 285 press conference

This weekend (Sat., March 4, 2023) at UFC 285, the vacant Heavyweight title is on the line inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event will be the returning former Light Heavyweight kingpin and all-time great, Jon Jones, who ends a three-year hiatus. Standing in “Bones’” way will be France’s finest, the former interim champion, Ciryl Gane, who enters his second undisputed title tilt. The co-main event of the evening also features one of the sport’s greatest to ever do it as the reigning Flyweight titleholder, Valentina Shevchenko, seeks a record-extending eighth consecutive title defense against Mexico’s Alexa Grasso.

Also in attendance at today’s (Thurs., March 2, 2023) pre-fight press conference were Welterweight contenders, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff Neal. Neal will look to halt the undefeated momentum of Rakhmonov (16-0) and extend his current streak to three in a row.

Competing on the PPV main card before the last three bouts will be the Lightweights, as Mateusz Gamrot steps in on short notice, looking to rebound against the surging “Tarantula,” Jalin Turner. Gamrot is filling in for the injured Dan Hooker.

To open the main card, undefeated super prospect, Bo Nickal, makes his promotional debut against Jamie Pickett.

