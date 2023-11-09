Video: Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade body shots at BKFC 56 press conference

BKFC 56 will go down in Salt Lake City, Utah next month (Sat., Dec. 2, 2023). Two big match ups top the card, featuring notable former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. In the main event, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator Lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez, returns to BKFC when he takes on former UFC Welterweight veteran, Mike Perry. The co-main event will see former UFC Heavyweight veterans, Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee, throwing fists. The rest of the BKFC 56 card will feature plenty of other intriguing match ups, like the title fight rematch between Christine Ferrea and Bec Rawlings as well as Jeremy Stephens vs. Jimmie Rivera.

The BKFC 56 pre-fight press conference took place earlier today (Thurs., Nov. 9, 2023).