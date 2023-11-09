Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira staredown video from UFC 295 press conference

This weekend (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295, two new champions will be crowned. A pair of former UFC champions from Light Heavyweight and Middleweight will headlining the event as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira collide with the vacant 205-pound crown on the line. The co-main event will see an interim Heavyweight title claimed when consummate finishers, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall go to war. The fight was originally supposed to see the undisputed champion, Jon Jones, challenged by former two-time titleholder, Stipe Miocic.

The UFC 295 pre-fight press conference took place earlier today (Thurs., Nov. 9, 2023).

