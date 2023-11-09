 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira staredown video from UFC 295 press conference

By Drake Riggs
/ new

This weekend (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295, two new champions will be crowned. A pair of former UFC champions from Light Heavyweight and Middleweight will headlining the event as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira collide with the vacant 205-pound crown on the line. The co-main event will see an interim Heavyweight title claimed when consummate finishers, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall go to war. The fight was originally supposed to see the undisputed champion, Jon Jones, challenged by former two-time titleholder, Stipe Miocic.

The UFC 295 pre-fight press conference took place earlier today (Thurs., Nov. 9, 2023).

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

