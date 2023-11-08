Video: Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera have first face-off in New York ahead of UFC 299 rematch

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera finally get face-to-face ahead of their title fight rematch at #UFC299 in March pic.twitter.com/Biht4RKSFu

Sean O’Malley and Marlon “Chito” Vera will run it back at UFC 299 in March 2024.

UFC announced a trio of big title fights to kick off 2024 on Monday (Nov. 6, 2023). To conclude the three announcements were a rivalry bout for the Bantamweight crown as the champion, O’Malley, will seek revenge against his lone successor, Vera, in the third month of the new year.

The pair of top 135-pound competitors are currently in New York City for the UFC 295 fight week festivities and after media day squared off for the first time since their August 2020 clash. The video can be seen in the embedded player above.

The near-flawless O’Malley (17-1, 1 no contest) had the first blemish of his career come at UFC 252 amid the global COVID-19 pandemic opposite Vera. An early onslaught of heavy leg kicks stifled “Sugar’s” game, hindering his movement and leading to a thumping technical knockout win via ground and pound punches and elbows for Ecuador’s finest. O’Malley has remained perfect since with only his no contest against Pedro Munhoz not seeing his hand raised.

Vera, 30, is 5-2 (21-8-1) since defeating O’Malley. The contender earned his first UFC title shot after overcoming the aforementioned Munhoz via a unanimous decision triumph at UFC 292 in August 2023. That same night saw O’Malley crowned as the new divisional kingpin, upsetting Aljamain Sterling with a second round technical knockout (watch highlights).