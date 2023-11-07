 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Sound & Pound — Can Alex Pereira claim his second division title at UFC 295?

By Drake Riggs and Alexander Behunin
MMA Mania has a brand new original podcast — Sound & Pound! It will feature previews, recaps, lists, prospects, WMMA, and a Q&A. Oh, and a cool movie club. All brought to you by yours truly, Alex Behunin and Drake Riggs.

This week reflects on UFC Sao Paulo while looking ahead to UFC 295, answering your questions, and everything in between. Watch it in the player above.

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

