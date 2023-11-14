Video: Sound & Pound — Will Tom Aspinall ever fight Jon Jones?

MMA Mania has a brand new original podcast — Sound & Pound! It will feature previews, recaps, lists, prospects, WMMA, and a Q&A. Oh, and a cool movie club. All brought to you by yours truly, Alex Behunin and Drake Riggs.

This week reflects on UFC 295 while looking ahead to UFC Vegas 82 and Bellator 301, answering your questions, and everything in between. Watch it in the player above.

For complete UFC 295 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.