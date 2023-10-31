Video: Sound & Pound — Is Francis Ngannou a legit boxer?

MMA Mania has a brand new original podcast — Sound & Pound! It will feature previews, recaps, lists, prospects, WMMA, and a Q&A. Oh, and a cool movie club. All brought to you by yours truly, Alex Behunin and Drake Riggs.

This week reflects on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou while looking ahead to UFC Sao Paulo, answering your questions, and everything in between. Watch it in the player above.