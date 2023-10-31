 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Sound & Pound — Is Francis Ngannou a legit boxer?

By Drake Riggs and Alexander Behunin
MMA Mania has a brand new original podcast — Sound & Pound! It will feature previews, recaps, lists, prospects, WMMA, and a Q&A. Oh, and a cool movie club. All brought to you by yours truly, Alex Behunin and Drake Riggs.

This week reflects on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou while looking ahead to UFC Sao Paulo, answering your questions, and everything in between. Watch it in the player above.

