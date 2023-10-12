Video: Fight’s on! Alternate angle shows moment Dillon Danis bloodied Logan Paul, water bottle trickshot

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis pre-fight antics reached a boiling point as expected.

It’s almost time for Misfits & DAZN’s X Series Prime Card ... or whatever the influencer boxing circus show is called in Manchester, England this weekend (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023). With one more pre-fight press conference today (Thurs., Oct. 12, 2023), all hell broke loose as it always seems to with these types of events.

First, as one does, Tommy Fury’s dad, John, tried to punch his way through some glass boxes to reach Olajide “KSI” Olatunji. Then, Paul brought in Chris Hansen — yes, that Chris Hansen — to help roast Danis in a cringeworthy exchange. To top it all off, once Paul and Danis went to stare down, Paul launched a water bottle at Danis’ groin, resulting in a pull-apart. As seen in the new angle embedded above, Danis connected with the microphone he threw at Paul, cutting him open near his eye before Paul then had a water bottle bounced off his head by one of Danis’ cronies.

Play with fire get burnt pussy @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/ooEVrYmnVb — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 12, 2023

“Play with fire get burnt p—sy @LoganPaul,” Danis tweeted.

Concern immediately began to grow around whether or not the injury would jeopardize the boxing match. However, Paul has since confirmed that everything remains intact.

“Dillon can’t escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher [smiling devil emoji],” Paul tweeted.

Logan Paul confirms the fight’s still on, despite swollen cheek! #PaulDanis pic.twitter.com/yMnOwwuSQI — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) October 12, 2023

The match up will be both Paul and Danis’s first in quite some time. Paul, a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) professional wrestler, hasn’t competed in a boxing ring since his June 2021 exhibition against Floyd Mayweather where the two battled to a no-decision. For Danis, the former Bellator Welterweight prospect last scored a first round armbar against Max Humphrey in June 2019. This match with Paul will be his boxing debut.