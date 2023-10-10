 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch Live Dana White Contender Series Season 7 Week 10 Post-Fight Press Conference

By Drake Riggs
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, will go live at 11:15 PM EST after tonight’s Dana White Contender Series along with the show’s contract winners. Watch it in the video player above.

