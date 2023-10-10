Video: Too strong! Watch Francis Ngannou accidentally break convenience store doors

Francis Ngannou doesn’t know his own strength.

Cameroon’s Ngannou has been notoriously known for his incredible knockout power. According to studies (and UFC President, Dana White), the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin hits as hard as a Ford Escort going max speed or the equivalent of 96 horsepower. Unfortunately for a pair of convenience store doors in Las Vegas, they found that out the hard way.

Ngannou, 37, is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in two weeks (Sat., Oct 28, 2023). Before that, “The Predator” recently made a stop at his local convenience store where he accidentally broke the entrance as seen in the embedded video above.

“This happened at my dad’s shop in Vegas,” the Reddit user who shared the video said. “Francis thought it was a push door instead of a pull, lol. The door is really old anyway and had a few cracks so not too surprising but still crazy tho. My dad was freaked out but Francis was nice about it and offered to pay to get it fixed.”

Ngannou’s boxing match with Fury will be the first of his career, having fought exclusively in mixed martial arts (MMA), amassing a 17-3 record. Ngannou hasn’t fought since his January 2022 title defense against Ciryl Gane, where he earned a unanimous decision virtually on one leg. A knee surgery followed for the then-champion, sidelining him for the rest of the year before he eventually parted ways with UFC in contract negotiations.

Professional Fighters League (PFL) now acts as the home for Ngannou, and his MMA return is expected to go down in early 2024.