Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 staredown video from final boxing press conference

This weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide for their third time in the ring. The event will be broadcasted through DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022), the two combatants stared each other down at the conclusion of a press conference.

Golovkin’s (42-1-1) only career blemishes have come from his first two bouts with Canelo. Fighting to a split draw in Sept. 2017, Golovkin lost their rematch one full year later via majority decision. The 40-year-old legend has won four fights since, finishing all but one of his opponents.

Canelo, on the other hand, is in rebound mode after being upset by Dmitry Bivol in a May 2022 unanimous decision loss (watch highlights). Bivol snapped what was an eight-fight win streak for the Mexican, starting with his win over “GGG” in their rematch.

The trilogy bout has all the potential for Canelo to put a stamp on this rivalry and put it behind him once and for all. A Golvkin win, however, would tie up the series in a similar fashion to Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno in Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Flyweight division. We’ll find out what’s in store on Saturday night.

